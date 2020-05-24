TWICE’s “Likey” Becomes Their 2nd MV To Surpass 450 Million Views

TWICE’s “Likey” has hit one other milestone on YouTube!

On Could 24 at roughly 2:35 p.m. KST, TWICE’s “Likey” music video hit 450 million views on YouTube. The video was launched on October 30, 2017 at 6 p.m. KST, which means it took the video roughly two years, six months, and 23 days to achieve the view depend.

“Likey” is TWICE’s second MV to garner 450 million views following “TT.” The one different Korean artists with MVs which have over 450 million views on YouTube are PSY, BTS, and BLACKPINK.

Congratulations to TWICE! Watch the music video for “Likey” once more beneath!