TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” Sets New Record As Their Fastest MV To Reach 100 Million Views

TWICE has damaged their document with “MORE & MORE”!

Launched on June 1 at 6 p.m. KST, the music video for TWICE “MORE & MORE” surpassed 100 million views at roughly 4:17 p.m. on June 14. It’s now TWICE’s quickest music video to succeed in the milestone, taking solely 12 days and 22 hours. The earlier document was held by “Really feel Particular,” which took 21 days and 6 hours to succeed in the view depend.

“MORE & MORE” is TWICE’s 13th Korean music video to succeed in 100 million views on YouTube. Their different music movies which have reached 100 million views are “Like OOH-AHH,” “Cheer Up,” “TT,” “Knock Knock,” “Sign,” “Likey,” “Coronary heart Shaker,” “What’s Love?,” “Dance the Night time Away,” “YES or YES,” “FANCY,” and “Really feel Particular.” Together with their Japanese tune “Sweet Pop,” “MORE & MORE is TWICE’s 14th music video total to assemble over 100 million views.

Watch TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” MV beneath to rejoice!