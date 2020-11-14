TWICE’s Sana And (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon Show Their Lovely New Friendship In Photos

(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon delighted followers by sharing some photographs together with her new good friend Sana of TWICE!

In June, Miyeon was requested throughout a V Stay broadcast who her favourite TWICE member is, and she or he answered Sana. She went on to share throughout a broadcast later that month that she’d met Sana after they have been showing on “Music Financial institution.” Sana had instructed her she’d seen Miyeon point out her on V Stay, they usually grew to become buddies!

On November 13, Miyeon posted a number of photographs with Sana on Instagram. She wrote within the caption, “My good friend Sana.”

Miyeon most lately made a comeback with (G)I-DLE with “DUMDi DUMDi” in August, whereas TWICE returned with “I CAN’T STOP ME” in October. Miyeon and Sana occurred to each lend their voices to the digital woman group Okay/DA lately for separate songs on the EP “ALL OUT.”

