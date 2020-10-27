General News

TWICE’s “TT” Becomes Their 1st MV To Reach 550 Million Views

October 27, 2020
1 Min Read

TWICE has reached a brand new milestone with “TT”!

The group launched “TT” because the title monitor of their third mini album “Twicecoaster: Lane 1” on October 23, 2016. Simply over 4 years later, on October 27, the music video hit 550 million views!

That is TWICE’s first music video to succeed in the milestone. The group made a comeback yesterday with their new monitor “I CAN’T STOP ME.”

Have a good time by watching “TT” once more under, simply in time for Halloween!

