General News

TWICE’s “What Is Love?” Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 400 Million Views

June 28, 2020
1 Min Read

TWICE has hit the 400 million mark with one other music video!

On June 28 at roughly 11:14 p.m. KST, TWICE’s music video for “What’s Love?” surpassed 400 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s third music video to take action after “TT” and “Likey.”

TWICE initially launched “What’s Love?” on April 9, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the track simply over two years, two months, and 18 days to succeed in the milestone.

Congratulations to TWICE!

Watch the movie-inspired music video for “What’s Love?” once more beneath:

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment