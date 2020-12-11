General News

TWICE’s “What Is Love?” Becomes Their 3rd MV To Reach 450 Million Views

December 11, 2020
TWICE’s “What Is Love?” has reached a brand new milestone!

On December 11 at roughly 2 a.m. KST, the music video for “What Is Love?” surpassed 450 million views on YouTube. The video was launched on April 9, 2018, which means that it took about two years and eight months to achieve the milestone.

“What Is Love?” is TWICE’s third MV to achieve 450 million views after “TT” and “Likey.”

Take a look at the popular culture references within the music video for “What Is Love?” once more under!

