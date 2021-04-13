General News

TWICE’s “YES Or YES” Becomes Their 9th MV To Achieve 300 Million Views

April 13, 2021
1 Min Read

One other TWICE music video has joined the 300 million views membership on YouTube!

On April 12 round 10:55 p.m. KST, the music video for “YES or YES” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube. The music video was launched on November 5, 2018, which means that it hit the milestone round two years, 5 months, and 7 days after its launch.

“YES or YES” is TWICE’s ninth music video to attain 300 million views, after “TT,” “LIKEY,” “Cheer Up,” “Like OOH-AHH,” “What’s Love?“, “Coronary heart Shaker,” “FANCY,” and “Really feel Particular.”

Congratulations to TWICE! Try the music video for “YES or YES” once more beneath:

