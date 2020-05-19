‘Twilight’ Actor Dies at 30 – Variety

Gregory Tyree Boyce, greatest recognized for enjoying Tyler Crowley within the first “Twilight” movie, died on Might 13, the Clark County Coroner’s Workplace confirmed to Variety. He was 30.

Boyce and his girlfriend, 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju, have been each discovered lifeless of their Las Vegas condominium, E! reported. The reason for demise for both particular person has not but been disclosed.

In 2008’s “Twilight,” Boyce performed the function of Crowley, a scholar at Forks Excessive College who almost hits Bella (Kristen Stewart) together with his automotive. When Edward (Robert Pattinson) is ready to cease the automotive together with his hand, Bella’s suspicion that Edward is a vampire solidifies.

Boyce additionally had the function of Cowboy in a video brief titled “Apocalypse” in 2018. Nonetheless, in response to a Fb put up made by Boyce’s mom, Lisa Wayne, Boyce had just lately set his sights on beginning a restaurant.

“He was within the technique of beginning a wing enterprise, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Canine, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Recreation, and so on,” Wayne wrote. “He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave…these have been my favourite. A Hennessy Maple taste, oh man, simply so rattling good. I can say that my son was my favourite chef. He was on to one thing nice and that was his ardour.”

Boyce had simply turned 30 in December. In an Instagram put up, he wrote: “At one level I didn’t suppose I’d make it to see 30 years previous. Through the years like everybody else I’ve made errors alongside the best way, however as we speak is a type of days I solely replicate on the good ones. What a time to be alive.”

Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, and Adepoju by her child son, Egypt, in response to her household’s GoFundMe web page.