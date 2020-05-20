Twilight’s Gregory Tyree Boyce Is Dead At 30

Depart a Remark
Gregory Tyree Boyce, an actor most recognized for a job in Twilight again in 2008, died this week in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was solely 30 years previous on the time of his dying and reason behind dying remains to be pending, however he was discovered lifeless in a apartment with the girl he was seeing.
Information broke this week from the Las Vegas Medical Examiner who examined Gregory Tyree Boyce that the actor was discovered lifeless within the dwelling he shared along with his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, aged 27. Reason for dying is at the moment pending right now. It was the actor’s cousin who first discovered Boyce and Adepoju, in line with an E! Information supply.
Greg’s cousin awakened and observed that Greg’s automotive was nonetheless on the home. He was fearful as a result of Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to test on him and located them
TMZ can also be reporting white powder was discovered on the scene. A closing submit on Instagram earlier in Might was devoted to the couple and when Gregory Tyree Boyce turned 30 again in December of final yr, he mirrored on being grateful to be alive, noting “at one level, I did not suppose I’d make it to see 30.”
In Twilight, Gregory Tyree Boyce performed Tyler Crowley, a personality most recognized for practically killing Bella and thus inspiring protecting instincts in Edward Cullen. Crowley is one other scholar at Forks Excessive Faculty when he practically hits Bella along with his automotive due to unhealthy climate. Fortunately, Edward is round and is mysteriously capable of cease the automotive along with his hand. That is one in every of many moments that result in the character discovering out the Cullen household are vampires.
Whereas finest recognized for Twilight, Gregory Tyree Boyce had been touring to LA for performing jobs and had been due within the Sunshine State on the time of his dying. He left behind a daughter, Alaya, and lots of different relations. His mom Lisa Wayne posted a prolonged tribute to her son after information of his dying broke, sharing his love of cooking and aspirations to construct a wings enterprise, in addition to recollections of the time they’d been capable of spend collectively in latest weeks.
I am sick with out you. I am torn, I am misplaced. I am in ache. I might textual content you or name you once I was damaged or fearful about one thing, and also you’d inform me, Ma, I bought you, we’ll get via this collectively. Boy. Why did you permit me. We lived in the identical advanced and also you have been my dinner. You’d cook dinner, I might come eat and chill and stroll again dwelling. Throughout quarantine, we began strolling within the evenings.
Our ideas exit to his household and associates throughout this time.
