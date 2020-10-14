Twist in rape case, victim denied by rape charges on Chinmayanand, now will be difficult

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Former Union Minister Swami Chinmayananda alias Krishnapal Singh has got a big twist in the case related to the rape charges. In this case, the student of LLM who accused Swami Chinmayananda of rape, refused to accept the charges in the court itself. After this, a new twist has come in this matter. Also Read – Hathras: Another tragedy in Hathras of UP – now a relative raped by a 4-year-old innocent

Surprised by this statement of the law student, the prosecution has now filed an application to prosecute him for making false statement under section 340 in the court, declaring him as a defender. Now on this case, Judge PK Rai directed that the prosecution’s application for action be accepted and a copy of this application should also be handed over to the victim and the accused. The next hearing of the case will be held on October 15. Also Read – Law student accusing former Union Minister of State for Home Swami Chinmayanand of sexual abuse turned hostile

Please tell that on Tuesday, the 23-year-old student was in front of special MP-MLA special judge Pawan Kumar Rai of Lucknow. During this time, the LLM student categorically denied that she had made any allegations against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayananda. In this way, the court has reversed all its earlier charges. Also Read – UP Crime News: All 8 accused of Minor Arrest in the Polytechnic College Campus arrested

Let me tell you that the hearing of the Swami Chinmayanand case, caught on charges of rape on the order of Allahabad High Court, is being heard in the special MP-MLA court of Lucknow.

The application states that on 5 September-2019, the student herself lodged a report at the Lodhi Colony police station in New Delhi, which was linked to the report lodged by the victim’s father in Shahjahanpur. After this, the SIT recorded the victim’s statement. After this, his penitent statement was recorded in front of the magistrate in Shahjahanpur. In both these statements, the student said the incident was correct.

He deliberately changed his statement in the testimony of this case in court on October 9. It has entered into an agreement with the accused. Therefore action should be taken against it under Section 340 of CrPC.

Let me tell you that last year, a LLM student studying in Swami Shukdevanand Law College in Shahjahanpur had made serious allegations of sexual abuse on Swami Chinmayananda in a video. This college is run by the trust of Swami Chinmayananda. In this case, accused Swami Chinmayanand was arrested from Mumuksh Ashram. The SIT along with UP police arrested Chinmayanand from the ashram in September.