Twist in the PSG women’s scandal: they arrested a new suspect linked to one of the players

New chapter in the story between Aminata Diallo and Kheira Hamraoui, PSG players

In case of Kheira Hamraouithe soccer player who was hit by a stranger with an iron bar in the past November 4th at night in the town of Chatououtside of Paris, in front of her teammate Aminata Diallo, added a new page to the investigation. After the last one signed has been Eric Abidalformer sports director of Barçaa new man was questioned by the local police for a possible link with one of the protagonists of the case.

The suspect was described as being close to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Aminata Diallo. The person in question has been in police custody at the Versailles prosecutor’s office since the early hours of Wednesday for the case of the attack on her partner, according to reports AFP from a source close to the investigation.

Arrested this morning in Paris, this supposed friend of Aminata Diallo is “of legal age” and “known to the Police” in addition to the fact that “he would have had a role in the aggression” which became known worldwide.

Aminata Diallo was not considered at all close to the detainee, with whom she would have exchanged some messages through social networks. “We are not aware that any of her friends have been taken into police custody”, reacted the player’s lawyer, Mourad Battikh. In addition, he assured that her client is available to Justice: “Diallo wants more than anyone to shed light and truth around this file”.

Aminata has been playing for Paris Saint Germain. In this case, against Bayern Munich in the Champions League (Photo: Reuters)

Initially, the hypothesis of a rivalry between the two players was raised since they were fighting for the position in the same position. Aminata and one of her friends, imprisoned in Lyon, had been taken into police custody by Versailles bailiffs before being released without charge. Since then, Hamraoui’s relationship with several of her teammates deteriorated. Last Saturday there was a new altercation during a PSG training session between several of the players and the midfielder.

After these new tensions in the locker room, Kheira will not participate this week in PSG practices nor will he be taken into account for the Champions League semi-final match on Saturday against Lyon. Furthermore, he had already been absent from the group for last Sunday’s game. In March, the French soccer player’s lawyer, Saïd Harir, denounced “a campaign of harassment and denigration” performed by several players against your client.

