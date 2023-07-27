Twisted Metal Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Twisted Metal is a giant in the game world for more than 25 years. With the new Twisted Metal comedy, the popular video game series has made its way to the small screen.

The show follows in the path of The Last of Us as well as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which also turned video games into real-life movies.

The main character of Twisted Metal is a smart-mouthed milkman who needs to show off his driving skills to get a chance at a better life. In this world after the end of the world, he has to deal alongside many risks, including a crazy and dangerous clown.

Oh, and did we forget to say that Anthony Mackie briefly puts down his new shield as Captain America to play the milkman, aka John Doe, in the show?

Peacock is making a TV show based on the Twisted Metal video game series. So far, the news about the cast, hints about the story, and especially the opening, have sparked a lot of excitement.

The Twisted Metal video game series started in 1995 and is known for its vehicle-based gameplay, wild settings, and strange personalities.

The main character was Sweet Tooth the Clown, who runs a contest where people fight to the death using protected cars they have modified.

Twisted Metal is close to a mechanical version of Mortal Kombat, with its bright figures, dark humor, and violence.

Sony Pictures Television as well as PlayStation Productions started working on it in May 2019, and Peacock ordered a full season in February 2022. From May to August of 2022, the show was filmed in New Orleans. On July 27, 2023, all 10 episodes were shown on Peacock.

When Will Twisted Metal Come Out?

Even though Sky TV as well as Now users in the UK can watch Peacock material, we still don’t know when the show will come out in the UK. Once we hear something, we’ll let you know.

Peacock will show its inaugural episode at San Diego Comic-Con upon Thursday, the twentieth of July at 10 p.m. PT, a week before the show’s launch. Greg Miller from Kinda Funny is in charge of the event.

Since 2019, when Sony mentioned it during an investor relations talk, the Twisted Metal series is currently in the works. In February 2022, Peacock gave the series the final go-ahead.

Who Was In Twisted Metal?

Anthony Mackie as John Doe

Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet

Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone

Will Arnett as the voice of Sweet Tooth

Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth

Neve Campbell as Raven

Richard Cabral as Loud

Mike Mitchell as Stu

Tahj Vaughans as Mike

Lou Beatty Jr. as Tommy

Mackie himself is the source of the most current news about the Twisted Metal show. He has talked about how the character John Doe was altered to fit Mackie’s skills as an actress.

Mackie said, “Once I got there, they kind of changed it to fit with my sense of humor.” I’m crazy and weird. That made a big difference for John Doe.”

Working the character surrounding Mackie makes sense, since the actor has great comedy timing and his parts in movies like Pain & Gain show how crazy he is. Not making use of that within the Twisted Metal show would be a huge missed chance.

Fans of the video game as well as John Doe might be worried about changing a popular character to fit an actor, but the change sounds like it fits right in with the world of Twisted Metal.

In the first game in the series, Twisted Metal: Black, John Doe was a government agent who had lost his memory.

He used to work for the government, but now he’s a milkman. In a post-apocalyptic world where a crazed clown runs a dangerous crash course race, it doesn’t seem like much of a stretch for a milkman to get involved.

What Does Rhe Plot Of Twisted Metal Look Like?

“Twisted Metal,” a half-hour live-action TV series based upon the classic PlayStation game series, will be a high-octane action comedy written by Michael Jonathan Smith.

It’s about a loudmouthed outsider who is given a chance at a better life, but only if he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

With the help of a strong axe-wielding car thief, he will have to deal with wild marauders driving destruction vehicles and other risks of the open road, such as a crazy clown driving an ice cream truck that everyone knows.

For The Twisted Metal Trailer:

Twisted Metal Where To See It:

Since Twisted Metal was made by Peacock, you’ll need a membership to the streaming service in the US to watch it.

Peacock gives people who want to join a few different choices right now. As soon as we hear something official about when the series will come out in the UK, we’ll let you know.