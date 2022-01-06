Twisted Metal Series Finally Officially Confirmed By Sony After Years Of Rumors

We were already aware of this project, but Sony had not spoken openly, until now.

By Axel García / Updated 5 January 2022, 22:36 21 comments

During his lecture at CES 2022, Sony had some big announcements to share. The biggest thing was, without a doubt, the surprise that we got with PlayStation VR2, in addition to the first title for this device. However, that was not all that Sony shared while it had everyone’s attention, as it finally officially confirmed the serie de Twisted Metal, of which we already had knowledge for a long time.

In addition to the confirmation, Sony did not share any further details.Since May 2019, the world had learned of the existence of this project, but for unknown reasons, Sony never spoke did not openly share details. There has been so much news about the series already, that we even know the protagonist of it, in addition to some details of the script that have already been revealed.

Despite making the official confirmation, Sony did not speak further about the series. We know that after the failure of the movie that was planned several years ago, the series emerged as a second chance to take Twisted Metal into more than just video games. Now that we have an Uncharted movie and a series of The Last of Us, the saga created by David Jaffe it will be something else that the PlayStation community can look forward to.

In case you are unfamiliar with this franchise, Twisted Metal incorporates the strange sub-genre of fighting in cars. Instead of competing at high speeds, players fight in combat arenas using various vehicles, shooting missiles, dropping bombs, and using various other attacks against opponents.

The last installment of the saga came out in 2012 for the PlayStation 3 console, and since then Twisted Metal became a exclusive Sony gradually forgotten. Its creator, David Jaffe, exclaimed a few months ago that he would feel very hurt, if PlayStation does not look for him for a new title in this chaotic saga.

More about: Twisted Metal and Sony.