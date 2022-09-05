Twitch bans a former porn actress from a Fortnite tournament, but Epic’s explanations are not convincing

The company has apologized to the content creator, saying it was due to her streaming background.

Twitch, the benchmark video game streaming platform owned by Amazon, regularly holds a series of tournaments and competitions between content creators called Twitch Rivals where, through different games, streamers compete earning points and opting for different prizes.

The star video game of Epic Games, Fortnite, is one of those that usually has this type of event periodically, but in recent days a controversy has arisen as a result of the prohibition of participation of the streamer Adriana Chechikalso known for her career as a pornographic actress in American adult cinema.

Epic hides behind the adult references at the bottom of the roomAccording to the content creator, she was notified just an hour in advance that she would not be able to participate in the Fortnite Twitch Rivals without construction and, according to her, Epic Games intervened due to her past as a pornographic actress. Shortly after, from the official account of Twitter from Fortnite apologized to Adriana, assuring that they only complained about the background objects that were seen in their streaming, something that has not been completely convincing since the room does not seem to have very extravagant things, beyond prizes and promotion of Pornhub (Although when entering your channel, adult content is warned).

“We are very sorry this happened. The claim to Twitch Rivals was to contact you to remove adult references from your streaming background due to our game’s age rating,” they wrote in the message. “We have no problem with you participating in Fortnite events or broadcasts.”

It is not the first time in recent days that Twitch and Fortnite are current in one way or another. In fact, the content creator Ninja, one of the most recognized in the Epic game, has generated controversy by getting fed up with Fortnite and disappearing from his networks, anticipating that he could return in the future on another streaming platform.

