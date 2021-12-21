Twitch bans Prime Video: the story of how fear of a nipple prompted Amazon to censor Amazon

The Amazon Prime Video profile in Spain has been banned on the Twitch platform for, of course, a woman’s nipple (we have already talked more times about how these social platforms are very scandalized by female breasts, so much so that Vienna’s art museums use Only Fans- nude platform – to show some of his pieces). Although in reality that nipple was not even seen.

Keep in mind that both Twitch and Prime Video are owned by Amazon, so the situation has caused a lot of laughter on social networks. Even from his Twitter Prime Video he has said that he joked with how he will be able to explain this to his bosses:

And now how do I explain this to my bosses? https://t.co/9iu5EmBfqE – Prime Video Spain (@PrimeVideoES) December 20, 2021

And the one in charge of getting Twitch to ban an Amazon profile itself was Henar Álvarez, one of the best known comedians today in Spain. The also known as Henarconh for her Instagram profile is the presenter of this space, called “This is a late.”

A nipple that was never seen





When the program was about to end, Henar Álvarez announced: “I show a tit and they ban you eh.” As the show went on, he said “Let’s go for the ban” as he very slowly raised his shirt to his chest and another guest covered her. The show’s producers decided to show the final titles to prevent viewers from seeing Álvarez’s chest. In fact, nothing was seen and from what is seen, it is not clear that Henar was going to continue lifting his shirt.

this is the reason why they got banned pic.twitter.com/eUiI3EtZs9 — ShadowMind2500 (@ShadowMind2500) December 19, 2021

Still, the fear of a nipple that could appear on the screen effectively led to the banning of Amazon Prime Video in Spain within Twitch.

It seems that the reason for the ban is that the channel would have shown content categorized as NSFW (Non Safe For Work), the category that qualifies specific content for adults, which may not be appropriate to reproduce in content with a multitude of people. As they clarify from Magnet Xataka, “the prior non-identification of the same, probably together with the complaints of users who have seen it, have resulted in the punishment imposed. “This website is where you can check the status of the ban.

Remember that anyone can easily ban Twitch with any part of their body. Ibai Llanos has been a victim of it. Last June, while the famous caster was broadcasting content, one of his followers showed his ass. Although he saw it coming and tried to hide it, the follower was faster and got his channel blocked. The same thing has happened to Llanos on several occasions.