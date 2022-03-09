Twitch Begins Withholding Payments to Russian Streamers Due to Blanket Sanctions

Several content creators had foreseen this situation, but they did not know that it would happen so early.

Russia follows accumulating vetoes in various world-class services. His invasion of Ukraine has raised criticism in all kinds of areas, and the big companies have not been slow to make decisions derived from this situation. In this sense, companies such as EA or Epic Games have blocked the sale of their products in the country, while Microsoft has only suspended the sale of new products.

Payments to the financial institution associated with your account have been blocked by sanctionsTwitchNow, Twitch also join this movement withholding payments to Russian streamers. As they anticipate from The Washington Post, the country’s content creators have received an email informing them that the recent sanctions against Russia have evolved in this situation: “Payments to the financial institution associated with your Twitch account have been blocked as a result of sanctions“, the message begins. “Twitch complies with the economic sanctions imposed by the US and other governments, and is complying with those imposed in response to the situation in Ukraine. These penalties may limit or impact your access to payments, ability to monetize your stream, and/or financially support other creators.”

We will do our best to pay the income you have earned as soon as we are allowed to do soTwitch“We understand how frustrating and difficult this is and would like to assure you that if you are unable to provide an alternative financial institution, we will do our best to pay back the income you have earned. as soon as we are allowed to do so“, reads the email. From the aforementioned medium, they have spoken with some Russian streamers who already anticipated a change of this magnitude.

“I was afraid of it and I knew it was going to happen, but I didn’t expect this to happen so early overnight during the week,” says content creator Lina. Despite this, streamers who have spoken to The Washington Post say that they will continue doing direct despite the fact that they gain nothing from it.

On the other hand, the video game sector has also stood out for blocking its services in Russia, which leaves us with such notorious cases as that of Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard or Nintendo, which has put its eShop under maintenance after suspending payments in rubles.

More about: Twitch, Ukraine, Russia and Streamers.