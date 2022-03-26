Twitch continues its fight against toxicity and hate by introducing a new reporting system

The streaming platform improves the experience by opening a new claims portal.

If we talk about the number one platform in terms of video game streaming (and more and more things), the name of Twitch. The Amazon-owned service is still trying to fine-tune the experience for creators and users, and we have news beyond the latest anti-hate measures that brought verified chat and new features.

A new claims portal opensThrough a statement shared on its official website, from Twitch itself they announce that they will make available to users a improved reporting process, in order to continue offering tools against those who skip security and promote toxicity in the community. Carrying out a notification will be more intuitive and will start rolling out gradually in the coming weeks.

On a practical level, a new claims portal has been opened which, together with the novelties, will offer more clarity and control in the application and claim process. The notification flow will be more agile and the status of incidents and appeals will be more visible. In addition, they encourage users to report community rule violationssince they assure that they have made a great investment by quadrupling the number of people available to respond to complaints.

They have quadrupled the staff that deals with complaintsFrom Twitch they affirm that these updates will not only improve the user experience, but will also strengthen their ability to quickly and consistently maintain the security standards of the site. It improves the accuracy of complaints and user claims to act more effectively, while this will provide greater insight into new behavior patterns or community hotspots. Take as an example the new Harassment and Hateful Conduct Policy that they began to apply last January since, after its implementation, the validity rate of user complaints and their ability to enforce them improved significantly, allowing them to more efficiently protect the community from possible harm.

Despite reports pointing to a massive employee flight (with more than 300 employees leaving the company), it seems that Twitch continues to grow confirming its success as the leading platform for video game streaming. Or at least that is what its 2021 data says, which indicates a 45% increase in views and billions of hours viewed by users.

