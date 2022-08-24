Twitch ends exclusivity with its Partners through a beneficial option for creators

Streamers can now stream via YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram, although there are certain restrictions.

Twitch’s latest decisions have not been the most successful. The iconic streaming platform has presented controversial plans and laws that make it difficult to broadcast any direct, but now it has surprised us by ending the exclusivity of its partners when performing direct on other platforms.

We believe that streaming twice at the same time can lead to a less than optimal experience.TwitchAs we read in the Frequently Asked Questions section of the Partners program, which has been recently updated, the company has decided to open its sights around the retransmission of content on other platforms: “We do not allow simultaneous streaming on web services similar to Twitch that support streaming for long periods of time, such as YouTube and Facebookbecause we believe that participating in two streams at the same time can lead to a less than optimal experience for your community.”

Although there are some conditions, this shelves an exclusivity around the Partners that prevented streaming on other platforms. In addition, from Twitch they give the green light to some applications: “However, we know that many of you want to use other services to grow your community, so the simultaneous transmission in short format of mobile services is allowed, such as TikYok o Instagram Live“.

This novelty has some restrictions, but at least it gives us the opportunity to explore other streaming platforms and expand our content. Beyond this, it should be remembered that, although Twitch is still the queen of streaming applications, the latest data shows that Facebook Gaming has been closing the gap.

