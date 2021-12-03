Twitch fights hate messages using artificial intelligence: this tool detects potentially unwanted accounts

The popularity of Twitch has grown at an exponential rate in recent years, and more and more users are entering the platform to see their streamers favorites, even leaving aside the TV. However, one of the worst things a viewer or content creator can see on a live show is the hateful messages that sometimes resonate in the chat. Twitch has been introducing measures to combat them all this time, and today we talk about its last acquaintance.

The platform introduces a tool to detect, through artificial intelligence, suspicious or potentially unwanted users. In this way, the system uses machine learning techniques to hide from the chat those accounts that have avoided being banned from the live channel by creating a new account.

A very useful tool for the content creator

When someone suspicious shows up on the chat, the system automatically detects if it is an account that ‘possibly’ has evaded a ban through the creation of a new account. In that sense, what it does is hide the chat message and warn the content creator. On the other hand, if it is ‘probable’ but there is not much certainty, the account will be marked with a red indicator so that moderators and creators can monitor its behavior more easily.

Creators can modify the restrictions of this system, being able to eliminate both ‘possible’ and ‘probable’ accounts that have evaded a ban. They can also disable the tool if they wish.

From the platform they have not been very descriptive with the operation of this system, commenting only that rely on ‘signals’ to detect the account through artificial intelligence.

The only ‘but’ of this system at the moment is that, content creator and moderators will continue to see hate messages even when hidden from chat. It is understandable, since otherwise you cannot know the seriousness of the matter, but even so, just seeing it can considerably affect anyone.

It is not the only measure that the platform has recently launched to combat hate messages. Some time ago they released another tool that consisted of filtering the chat content even more making the participating accounts have to be verified through an e-mail and phone number. This option can be activated manually by creators, and it is one more obstacle for those new accounts that have been created with the sole purpose of insulting and not respecting the community.

More information | Twitch