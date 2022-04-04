Twitch goes wrong with its new promotion tool and sexual content sneaks into the cover

This feature allowed users to pay for their favorite content creators to have more visibility.

Twitchthe reference platform for video game directors, has been introducing some changes and new tools for content creators. One of the last to arrive was the one that allowed users pay to promote to your favorite streamers, a tool that has been criticized since its introduction.

This function called “Boost“, took to the list of recommended on the cover to the creators who were financially supported by users. The tool was harshly criticized by content creators who accused Twitch of only thinking about profits without taking into account small channels, who felt that with this new feature it would be more difficult for them to appear among the recommended ones.

Twitch has stopped the tool indefinitelyHowever, there has been another reason that has led Twitch to eliminate, at least for the moment, this new function. As shared by PC Gamer, users have begun to encounter sexually explicit videos from March 30. These videos appeared among the recommended ones in the “Live Channels You Might Be Interested In” section.

These channels, even though they shouldn’t be there, they would have positioned themselves thanks to this tool, thanks to the impulse of users who have wanted to place it there, or in an effort by the streamer himself who has hosted that content. This situation has led the platform to stop immediately these new features. Just this week, Twitch launched new features to help streamers avoid copyright strikes, through a warning system for copyrighted audio.

