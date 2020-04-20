Twitch Hires Spotify’s Tracy Chan to Lead Music Product, Engineering – Variety

Twitch employed Tracy Chan, who’s leaving Spotify after 4 years, as head of product and engineering for music.

At Twitch, Chan joins the Amazon-owned streaming platform’s rising music group underneath the helm of SVP and head of music Mike Olson. Within the function, Chan will give attention to evolving the Twitch expertise particularly for reside music and serving to artists and followers higher join in actual time. Earlier this 12 months, Athena Koumis, an alum of Spotify and XITE, additionally joined the group as supervisor of music partnerships.

Chan joins Twitch from Spotify, the place he was director of product administration primarily centered on Spotify’s Creator platforms and creating analytics instruments for artists and labels. He joined Spotify in 2016 after the music streamer purchased Chan’s startup CrowdAlbum, a social photograph and video aggregator that created a “visible historical past” of musical occasions from around the globe.

Prior to founding CrowdAlbum in 2012, Chan was a product supervisor at YouTube, the place he designed and launched YouTube Perception, the corporate’s analytics platform for creators.

“I’ve spent my profession constructing creator instruments and I imagine there’s a large alternative to assist artists join with their followers by means of digital performances and reside streaming, which is what led me to Twitch,” Chan stated in an announcement. “Throughout the board, and particularly at this second in time, we’re seeing disruption within the music business as artists are having to discover new methods to each generate profits and work together with followers.”

Twitch is greatest often called a haven for video-game reside streaming however the firm says reside music performances on Twitch have steadily been gaining momentum. Not too long ago, Twitch has featured reside performances from a spread of artists together with John Legend, Diplo, Willie Nelson and Woman Antebellum. Twitch is investing in new streaming and monetization instruments to assist unbiased musicians, together with by forming partnerships with firms like SoundCloud and Bandsintown to assist set up affiliate standing on Twitch, in accordance to Olson.

Olson stated Chan’s expertise in creating video and music creator instruments “will likely be invaluable to our group as we pursue new methods to assist artists and join them to their followers around the globe.”