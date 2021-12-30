Twitch increased its views by 45% in 2021 compared to last year

The streaming platform par excellence increases in popularity every year, and video games are a big reason.

By Axel García / Updated 30 December 2021, 01:17 7 comments

As we close one more year, the reviews of data on video games and companies begin to arrive, and Twitch is no exception. The famous streaming platform had a great 2021, with its percentage of views increasing by 45% if we compare it with the data of 2020. Although it is also used for other areas, video games are a great cause of the growing popularity of Twitch.

Twitch reached 24 billion hours of views in 2021The information is known thanks to GamesIndustry (via Rainmaker.gg), a site famous for collecting data and information from numerous internet platforms. According to this page, the total number of views in 2021 is equivalent to 24 billion accumulated hours.

Among the most popular video games on the platform, 3 of them exceeded the billion hours seen, within their respective channels: Grand Theft Auto 5, with 2.1 billion accumulated hours; League of Legends, with 1.8; and Fortnite, reaching a billion hours.

It should be noted that the 45% increase in views within Twitch was not achieved solely thanks to video games. Other transmissionsTV shows, events, and even reruns all helped Twitch reach this year’s milestone.

This streaming platform allows much more than simple visualizations, as it leaves viewers to interact in different ways, as a chat that ended Pokémon Crystal in 36 hours showed us. Events that take place once a year, like Worlds 2021, help a lot to keep Twitch growing its popularity every 12 months.

