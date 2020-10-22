Twitch Nets Nickelodeon’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender”‘ and ‘Korra’

In a landmark deal, ViacomCBS Networks Americas (VCNA) has inked a pact with social TV platform Twitch for the co-streaming in Latin America of Nickelodeon’s common animated sequence, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra”.

From Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, Twitch customers within the area will get an opportunity to work together with fellow players as they livestream the sequence and add their very own commentaries and spin to the episodes.

“We’re all the time targeted on exploring and growing new and modern partnerships, and this collaboration with Twitch is a transparent instance of that,” mentioned Manuel Reveiz, VP of content material distribution administration, ViacomCBS Americas.

“We stay up for seeing what partaking content material Twitch’s group will have the ability to create with the co-streaming of those two iconic reveals,” he added.

As a part of the deal, Nickelodeon and MTV Latin America, VCNA channels within the area, will promote the marathon streaming occasion throughout their platforms to interact followers of the sequence and drive viewers to Twitch.

Whereas Twitch declined to provide penetration figures for Latin America, the livestreaming platform recorded 1.4 million common concurrent viewers worldwide within the first quarter of 2020, per Enterprise of Apps. The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns has additionally spiked viewership.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Courtesy of ViacomCBS

Acquired by Amazon for $1 billion in August 2014, Twitch Prime (renamed Prime Gaming within the U.S.) is among the many perks within the Amazon Prime subscription bundle. Latin America has a predominantly younger inhabitants, a coveted demographic for youth-targeted platforms.

“At Twitch, we’re very excited to be a spot the place reside leisure can flourish in many alternative shapes and types. This marathon is simply one other approach wherein our group can work together with a rising ecosystem of leisure content material that now consists of music, comedy, podcasts, sports activities and far more,’’ mentioned Gustavo Ruiz, strategic partnerships supervisor for New Verticals LATAM at Twitch.

“I think about this as a present to our group and an indication of its evolution. We’re humbled to be a part of one thing that lets us share our passions and proceed to develop collectively,” concurred Carla del Castillo, senior companion supervisor for Latin America at Twitch.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender,” tracks the adventures of Aang, the present’s namesake Avatar, as he masters the weather of water, earth, fireplace, and air and helps finish the Hearth Nation’s struggle in opposition to the world.

“The Legend of Korra” is ready 70 years later within the fictional world of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” It facilities on Avatar Korra, a seventeen-year-old woman from the Southern Water Tribe and Aang’s successor.