Twitch now only supports Chrome, Edge and Firefox, leaving aside the third most used browser in the world

These days are not being too good for Twitch, after the huge failure it has suffered with the Ringcraft event or the controversy generated around the change of contracts from 70/30 to 50/50. All these communication problems are now transferred to the networks, since have caught fire by announcing that Chrome, Edge and Firefox are the only browsers compatible with their platform. It should be noted that Safari is not included in this browser set.

Yesterday afternoon, Twitch had numerous problems when it came to wanting to start a broadcast. Although in principle this is something that was totally solved, today they have published a new tweet stating that you must log in with the supported browsers: Chrome, Firefox and Edge.

Twitch will not work in Safari or Opera

With a simple tweet obviously a lot of controversy was generated around him. This is something that Twitch suffers from, where communication has not been its strong point in recent years. Then it was the CPO of Twitch, Tom Verrilli, who clarified that this limitation is completely temporary in order to combat botnet networks. In this way we are all going to have to use these browsers, and the rest will stop working in the next few hours.

And this is a serious problem, especially if we talk about Safari. We must remember that this is the third most used browser worldwide, after Chrome and Edge, according to figures from StatCounter. This makes there are many users and also creators who are affected by this Twitch bug and the decision to limit itself to these browsers and leave aside one of the main ones to opt for others with a lower market share.

Some Ópera users are assuring that for now they can access the platform without any kind of problem, just like in Safari or Brave that we have been able to test in Genbeta. But it is expected that in the next few hours support will be discontinued, or simply some functionalities such as purchases are blocked.

At the moment, Twitch has not made an official statement about the consequences of withdrawing support for most browsers. Although in the tweet that can be seen above, they have not published any type of article on their support website in order to explain it in detail.

It is also expected that the platform will return to normal in the coming days, since it is undoubtedly something detrimental to both users and creators. In the case of creators it’s a problem because viewers can’t complete purchasesalthough they do see their content, and this means that they cannot subscribe and therefore generate income.