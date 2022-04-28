Twitch raises controversial changes, again: this is its plan, with more ads and less income for streamers

Amazon’s platform has already been criticized for restrictions regarding copyright.

We already know that Twitch is one of the leading platforms for broadcasting all kinds of content, which has generated big audience numbers and a handful of content creators world renowned. However, the platform Amazon it continues to make decisions that do not respond to the wishes of the community, with more restrictions regarding copyrights and general discontent among its employees, which would have caused a mass flight of workers.

Twitch plans to give incentives to streamers who place more ads on their streamsNow, the application returns to the controversy with some plans that, although they are not yet 100% finalized, could be implemented this same summer. According to sources close to the company through Bloomberg, Twitch would be seriously considering giving incentives to streamers who place more announcements in their directsomething that is added to a division of income that would go from 70/30% (amount that the content creator usually receives / amount that the platform receives) to 50/50%.

On the other hand, the sources also warn that the Partners program will implement other changes that affect the third party systemwhich will be presented with news, and will remove the exclusivity of streamers on the platform. As expected, the community has not been slow to express their complaints about Twitch’s plans, although it is still not officially confirmed these changes.

And it is that the last steps of Twitch have been the most controversial. Although everything explained so far manages to piss off a good handful of users and content creators, it should be remembered that the platform had already pissed off its community with the option of paying to promote our favorite streamers, which, to no one’s surprise, has ended with sexual content occupying part of the cover of the platform.