Twitch streamers move millions of euros. Their workers only receive precariousness and crumbs

Today, many content creators request the services of an editor for their videos. Whether for YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok, It is increasingly common to see that there is no longer a single person behind the videos and direct from our favorite streamers.

The growing demand for publishers has changed the landscape of content creation, since there are many people who make a living from it, in the shadow of the most recognized figures on the Internet. However, unfortunately the situation of many of these publishers is precarious, in part because there is no regulation. From MGG Spain have had access to a survey carried out by the Spanish-speaking editors’ guilduncovering some very interesting facts about the conditions in which these editors work on a daily basis.

Precarious conditions for a growing community





The survey has been carried out for a total of 92 editors, on a private Discord server where many of them comment on their current situation and their problems. Among those surveyed are Spanish and Latin American publishers who work for personalities of the stature of Ibai, Knekro, Juan Guarnizo, among many others. Video publishers of smaller content creators have also been surveyed.

Among the most outstanding information, it has been verified that 31.2% of all those surveyed work 9 hours or more a day. What’s more, the study concludes that 81.3% do not have a fixed schedule, but they provide their services at any time. Only 18.9% work 8 hours a day, while 16.9% of those surveyed spend three hours per client.

Live editing, complicated if you’re registered





The study also reflects the percentage of those surveyed who admit that they make a living publishing. And it is that 58.2% live from this profession, although of all of them, 39.7% obtain income in black. Given the current situation, of those who admit to working in black, 63.2% say that they couldn’t make a living from publishing if they had to register with social security.

The salary has also been one of the topics that the survey has dealt with. Of all the participants, it has been calculated that 37.8% earn less than 500 euros. In fact, it is in Latin America where 60.7% of those surveyed do not reach this monthly figure. 26.7% earn between 500 and 1,000 euros, and only 18.9% earn between 1,000 and 1,500 euros per month. The remaining (16.7%) earn more than 1,500 euros.





Most publishers work with more than one content creator. In fact, 29.2% provide their services to two clients, while 32.6% of respondents work with 3 or more creators. In addition, 25.3% of those surveyed admit sharing their tasks with other editors. Of all of them, 38.2% only have one client.

The results represent a community that has yet to evolve in terms of labor regulations and services are concerned. However, the fact that the survey has been carried out and that more publishers join for decent conditions is a good step. If you’re an editor and for some reason you’ve come across this article, you can join the ‘Editors Guild’ Discord server via this link.