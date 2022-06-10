Twitch Turbo: what it is, what it brings to normal Twitch and how much it costs to stop seeing ads in all direct

Twitch right now is the undisputed king when it comes to streaming platform. It has numerous content creators who daily gather thousands of people around a video game or a chat. But of course, Twitch has to get some economic income from broadcasts, and just like YouTube or traditional television, ads are used. For some viewers, it can be frustrating to have to watch several minutes of ads because they don’t want to miss anything from their creator. But this can kill your Twitch Turbo subscription, which removes ads on every channel you visit.

There are some methods to remove advertising. The first is to subscribe to the channel in particular, but only remove the ads only when you see that creator. But in the event that you want to visit several channels without advertising, it will be difficult for you to leave several subscriptions in all of them. This is where Twitch Turbo comes in, which Regardless of whether or not you are subscribed to a channel, you will not have to view ads.

Twitch Turbo, the solution to stop seeing ads

Twitch Turbo premiered in February 2013, and it has been a function really unknown by all consumers of the platform. In many cases it was confused with a subscription to a channel with Prime, or a traditional one. But the reality is that it offers completely different features when it comes to the viewing experience of new content.





The main feature, as we have mentioned, is the elimination of previous, intermediate, companion or featured ads. But there are some exceptions. In the event that the streamer is carrying out some advertising action, you will have to view it, since it is inserted in the transmission itself.

In addition to this, also the possibility of having an emblem in the chat is integrated that will appear next to your name. This will make the rest of the users who are in the transmission know at all times that you have this plan contracted. Likewise, with regard to personalization, you can choose the color with which your user appears in the chat and also choose 2 sets of emoticons of your choice.

And if you want to catch up on the broadcasts of some content creators, it should be noted that storage is expanded. Normally, the reuploads that can be viewed have an expiration of 14 days. But if you have the Turbo subscription, the period is increased to 60 days. In this way at any time you can review the videos of your content creator.

And surely you are wondering… How much does this cost? Well currently is priced at $8.99 per month. In short, it is like the price of two subscriptions and it can be worth it if you want to stop seeing ads on all channels.

Streamers will not see it impacted on their income

In case you are worried about the income of the streamers, you should know that this tool does not affect them. It is true that in addition to the subscriptions to their channels, they also receive income from the ads that their audience sees. In this case, By having Twitch Turbo active, the platform will interpret that you are watching the ad in regards to income. In this way, it will not matter if you have this subscription or not because in the end the content creator will receive the same for this type of advertising.