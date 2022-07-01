Twitch: what is it, how to use it and tricks to get the most out of it

Twitch has been the platform of reference in streaming for a few years now. In it we can find content of all kinds, although if you still do not know what it is, in this article We are going to explain what it is, and how to take advantage of the functions it offers us.

The platform is already deeply rooted in Internet culture, and it is possible that, even if you have never entered it, you have come across a video or reference to it. Since its launch in 2011, the platform has attracted hundreds of millions of usersand after the purchase by Amazon in 2014, Twitch has only grown.

What is Twitch

Twitch, whose website is Twitch.tv, is nothing more than a streaming platform in which you can enjoy live content made by independent creators. Upon entering it, we will find a multitude of channels. And in addition to the live broadcasts, we also find content on demand, since after the end of the live broadcast, many creators give the possibility of watching the broadcast later, in case we have missed it.

Although since its inception Twitch has always prioritized content related to video games, now on the platform we can find all kinds of categories to explore. From people who make gameplays, to artists, designers, comedians, shows, events of all kinds, and much more. As long as it doesn’t clash with Twitch’s policies, any user can do direct what they can imagine. Something like a kind of YouTube, but counting on the fact that we will be in full direct.





In addition to all this, making direct is free. You just need an Internet connection, a PC or mobile phone, and a tool like OBS to broadcast live through this platform. The ease of making live shows is such that it is part of the reason why we can find channels of all kinds. And is that Twitch is a bottomless pit.

Using the platform is very simple. We can access it through the web browser, or from its official application for mobile devices, televisions, media players and consoles. To see a direct you do not need to create an account, although you will need it if you want to comment on the live chat, subscribe to a channel, or start broadcasting direct. Another benefit of creating an account is the ability to follow our favorite content creators, and turn on notifications so you know when they go live.

Multiple avenues to support creators

Virtually all the content found on Twitch can be seen completely free of charge. That yes, as the platform subsists in great part of the publicity, we will find ads in most of the channels we visit. In case we want to eliminate advertising, we will have to subscribe to that channel in question.

Although subscribing to a channel eliminates the ads, the fun of it is more about supporting the content creator, since a percentage of what we have paid in that subscription goes to the streamer. However, after the purchase of Twitch by Amazon, if we are users of Amazon Prime we can subscribe every month to a channel completely free.





Another way to support the creator is Bits, a platform currency that we can send to the content creator to support them financially. In Spain, 100 Bits are currently equivalent to 1.53 euros, although they deduct a percentage when buying a greater number of Bits.

If we wish, we can also subscribe through Twitch Turbo, a way to remove all ads from the platform while not affecting the creator’s income from advertising. Yes indeed, It has nothing to do with the subscription to the channel that we visitsince through the latter we support the streamer more directly.

In addition to all these aspects, we have collected other functions and features of Twitch that can encourage you to get into it.

How to find the channel that most closely resembles our tastes

Twitch has a page dedicated to exploring the content on its platform. In it we can filter this content in many ways, and it allows us to search both by categories and by channels that are currently live.





If we spend enough time on the platform, we can order the channels that appear in the tab of ‘To explore’ through unique recommendations for us. And it is that the platform will detect which categories or topics interest us the most depending on the channels we watch.

Here we can find everything; from gameplays and ‘Just Chatting’ (a more direct way to connect with the content creator), to live music, tournaments, street walks, and much more. As we have mentioned, although Twitch continues betting more on video games, today we can find anything on the platform.

Add friends and know what they are watching

From personal experience, the features for connecting with friends are somewhat limited, and that’s not really the point of the platform either. Nevertheless, we can add other users and talk to themor even know what they are seeing at that moment.





To add a friend on the platform, just search for their username on Twitch. To do this, we will have to go to the search box in the lower left, located on the main page. On mobile devices, you only need to search for the user in the search box, enter their profile, and select the option from the three-point menu. ‘Add as friend’.

Some people confuse following someone on Twitch with adding them as a friend. They are two completely different concepts.. In the first case, we follow the person as a support method in their streaming and to know when they are live, while adding a person as a friend will help us to interact and know what they are seeing.

Free games and content every month





Being on Amazon Prime also has its perks on Twitch. And it is that among its benefits, also we can get totally free rewards and games every month. These games can be downloaded for PC through the Amazon Games platform.

To access this loot, just go to the Prime icon with the crown just at the top right of the platform. Selecting this option, we will get a dropdown with all the rewards we can get. You can also redirect us to the dedicated page of Prime Gaming to be able to get everything they give away.

Make clips of any live content

In any direct we have the possibility of create a clip that collects the last seconds of what we have seen (except for those channels that have the function disabled). To access this option, just go to the player itself and select the clapperboard icon at the bottom right.





When we click on the option, we will have the possibility to modify the length of the fragment that we have chosen, and the title. In addition, we will be able to publish this fragment as a unique video on any site, since a URL is automatically generated for us.

This option is also available on mobile devices, and we can find it at the top of the player.

Each channel offers its own rewards and challenges

While we are watching a direct, we will be collecting a series of points that will help us to exchange them for certain rewards. The more time we spend watching the channel, the more points we will receive. These rewards depend on the creator and many of them go through redeeming points for highlighting our message in the chat, unlocking an emoticon, or sending a message when the chat is only for subscribers.

If we subscribe or support the channel in any way, we will also receive points, in addition to activating a multiplier to obtain more points. We can even bet these points if the streamer or moderators of the channel create a poll in which we can vote. It is one more example of how to ‘gamify’ a platform.

Access advanced player features





As usual, in the player we can change the resolution of the video, as well as being able to leave it on automatically so that the quality is modified based on our connection. But in addition, we can also access a number of advanced features.

One of these characteristics is be able to see advanced statistics of the video, knowing data such as the number of frames per second, the size of the buffer, the latency, and even the bitrate. To do this, simply go to the player’s settings icon and select the ‘Advanced’ option.

In this section we can also see all the keyboard shortcuts that we have available when watching a live show on Twitch. In this way, we can press the space bar to pause or play the direct, modify the volume with the ‘Shift’ key plus the up and down arrow keys, or press the ‘F’ key to go to full screen mode, among others.

Twitch, Internet television

Its millions of active users every day and the complexity of many of the broadcasts that take place on this platform, the last great case being that of La Velada del Año II de Ibai Llanos, are facts that confirm the evolution that the creation of content and its consumption are having.

We still do not know how much more this platform will continue to grow, but what is being seen more and more is the great influence he is reaping around him at the sociocultural level.