Twitch would have faced a massive flight of disgruntled staff, according to Bloomberg

The exodus would begin in 2021, with more than 300 employees leaving the company.

Twitch continues to be the platform of reference in streaming for content creators and it has been shown by figures that have not stopped growing. In 2021, the views of its live shows increased by 45% compared to 2020, reaching 24 billion hours accumulated, with Grand Theft Auto V, League of Legends and Fortnite among their most viewed games.

But the success of the platform and its rapid growth would have brought a series of internal problems around its staff, according to Bloomberg. According to his sources, as Twitch scaled, becoming the titan it is now, he was forced to grow hiring workers of large technology companies that they had no direct relationship with the platform, the video games and that they did not consume it regularly.

The unhappy with decisions taken by the company, would have led to an exodus of employees that resulted in the departure of more than 300 employees throughout 2021figures that would not have improved in 2022, with the departure of more than 60 workers so far this year. This loss of staff would also include managers that would include the director of operations, the director of content and the director of creator development.

Many more decisions were made with the head than with the heartMarcus ‘DJ Wheat’ GrahamThe testimonies of employees and former employees that Bloomberg has provided point in the same direction: an apparent disconnect between the platform and its content creators, which has a bulk of around 8.5 million streamers. Marcus “DJ Wheat” Grahamwho left his post as head of creator development at the end of January, reportedly criticized Twtich’s approach: “We took the Silicon Valley route: we hired from Facebook, from Twitter”, confessed Graham, who explained that many of the new employees had no interest in games or direct, “they were not willing to learn what this community was, why it was special”.

Graham also noted Kevin Lin’s departureco-founder of Twitch, as a inflection point: “He was the one we turned to when we thought the ship was drifting off course. Once Kevin left, it took many more head decisions than with the heart.” The success of Twitch has not only led it to grow into a company with more than 1,800 employees, it has also helped it to face copyright legal conflicts that have resulted in massive bans.

