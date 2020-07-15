Twitter Accounts of Kanye West, Apple, Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama Hacked – Variety

A number of high-profile accounts on Twitter have been evidently hijacked by a coordinated group of cryptocurrency scammers Wednesday, together with these of Kanye West, Apple, Barack Obama, Mike Bloomberg, Joe Biden, Uber, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Invoice Gates.

The hackers’ tweets have since been deleted from the affected accounts. A Twitter spokesperson directed an inquiry to updates from the Twitter Help account, which posted a message at 5:45 p.m. ET saying, “We’re conscious of a safety incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We’re investigating and taking steps to repair it. We are going to replace everybody shortly.”

The Twitter Help group subsequently mentioned, “You could be unable to tweet or reset your password whereas we evaluate and deal with this incident.” Twitter had disabled verified accounts from tweeting briefly.

The scams concerned guarantees that customers would double their cash in the event that they despatched money within the kind of Bitcoin to a particular account. The hacked tweet from Bloomberg’s private account, for instance, mentioned, “I’m giving again to the neighborhood” and requested customers to ship $1,000 in Bitcoin to obtain $2,000 again.

Based on CNBC, the hackers’ message that was tweeted through Gates’ account learn: “Everyone seems to be asking me to provide again, and now’s the time. I’m doubling all funds despatched to my BTC deal with for the subsequent 30 minutes. You ship $1,000, I ship you again $2,000.”

The hacked tweet from the @Apple account was notable as a result of it has not despatched any tweets within the almost 9 years because it was created on the platform.

Virtually 300 folks had been duped by the rip-off after the bogus tweets have been posted, the New York Instances reported. A Bitcoin account that was linked to from the hacked tweets had obtained extra $100,000 on the present trade price, in line with Blockchain.com, though observers have famous that scammers typically seed their very own accounts to look legit.

Different Twitter accounts focused within the coordinated assault included @bitcoin, @coindesk, @coinbase and @binance, TechCrunch reported.

Twitter has suffered hacking assaults earlier than, however nothing on the scope of the July 15 barrage of hijackings. In August 2019, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s personal account was compromised with the hackers tweeting racial slurs and a bomb risk earlier than the account was secured.

Twitter shares, after closing up 3.75% Wednesday, dropped greater than 3% in after-hours buying and selling after the assault.