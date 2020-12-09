Twitter Announces Most-Tweeted K-Pop Accounts Of 2020

On December 8, Twitter shared an evaluation of accounts and tweets from customers all around the world in 2020. Together with the hashtag “This Occurred,” Twitter revealed a rating of the most-tweeted Okay-pop accounts in 2020 globally.
This 12 months, BTS (@BTS_twt) grew to become the Most-Tweeted Account, Most-Tweeted Okay-pop Account, and Most-Tweeted Musician Account globally. Since 2017, that is the fourth consecutive 12 months through which BTS has develop into the most-tweeted account.
BTS additionally positioned No. 2 beneath the listing for Most-Retweeted Tweet. The put up with Jungkook’s cowl video of Lauv’s “By no means Not” has a complete of 35 million views, 1.6 million retweets, and three million hearts. That is the most-retweeted tweet following the tweet of actor Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
Amongst Okay-pop associated tweets, the highest 5 tweets with essentially the most quantity of likes all got here from BTS’s twitter account. In first place is a put up made by BTS’s V, who shared, “Hello Military,” together with two images, which obtained 3.2 million likes.
In second and third place are Jungkook’s cowl video tweets, and in fourth place is a put up of BTS expressing their pleasure with ARMY for turning into the primary Korean artist to prime Billboard’s Sizzling 100. No. 5 is a put up RM wrote to have a good time his birthday.
The second most-tweeted Okay-pop account world wide is EXO (@weareoneEXO). EXO’s Suho and Kai garnered lots of consideration this 12 months after they introduced their solo actions. In March, Suho held a Twitter Blueroom stay to have a good time his solo promotions, and the tweet saying Kai’s solo debut obtained 310,000 likes and 140,000 retweets.
In third place for Most-Tweeted Okay-pop accounts globally is BLACKPINK (@BLACKPINK). The group additionally positioned No. 7 amongst Most-Tweeted Musicians worldwide. Following BLACKPINK within the listing of Most-Tweeted Okay-pop accounts is SEVENTEEN (@pledis_17) at No. 4, GOT7 (@GOT7Official) at No. 5, NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) at No. 6, TXT (@TXT_members) at No. 7, ATEEZ (@ATEEZofficial) at No. 8, TREASURE (@treasuremembers) at No. 9, and Stray Children (@Stray_Kids) at No. 10.
Moreover, upon an evaluation of key phrases talked about, the Prime 10 Musicians worldwide have been BTS at No. 1 and BLACKPINK at No. 7. Together with the 2 teams, at No. 2 is Kanye West, No. 3 Beyoncé, No. 4 Rihanna, No. 5 Justin Bieber, No. 6 Cardi B, No. 8 Drake, No. 9 Ariana Grande, and No. 10 Taylor Swift.
Earlier in September this 12 months, Twitter and Okay-pop Radar shared an evaluation on Okay-pop information utilizing tweets made throughout the globe for 10 years, revealing a #KpopTwitter 2020 World Map. In response to the info, a complete of 6.1 billion Okay-pop associated tweets have been made previously 12 months. The info additionally included graphs depicting the change in Okay-pop over the world in addition to lists of most-mentioned Okay-pop artists, fastest-rising Okay-pop artists, and extra.
