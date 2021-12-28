Twitter appears on the list of the great defaulters of the Treasury and Glovo leaves it

The Spanish Tax Agency has published today the list of natural or legal persons who owe large amounts of money to the Spanish Treasury. Specifically, those that owed more than 600,000 euros as of August 31, 2021 and that are not postponed or suspended for any reason included in the legislation.

The Ministry of Finance had a deadline, according to law, before December 31 to make this information public.

The eighth list of defaulters of the Tax Agency includes a total of 7,277 debtors of more than 600,000 euros with the Treasury. The number of debtors is higher than in previous years, but this one has an explanation: the Anti-Fraud Law has made changes to the figure. Whereas previously only those that owed more than 1 million euros were published, now those that owe more than 600,000 are also shown.

Twitter’s debt when its CEO leaves





One of the surprising names is that of the social network Twitter, who owes more than 800,000 euros, as can be seen on page 132 of the long list. It should be remembered that in October of this year, the company presented global results with losses amounting to 403 million dollars between January and September 2021.

The multinational, whose founder has announced that he will cease to be CEO, said it was affected by the pandemic and the drop in advertising revenue. He has not said anything publicly about his debt with the Treasury in Spain.

Glovo gets off the list





Another piece of information to highlight from this list is that Glovo, which owed 1.4 million in June, is no longer on the list, which means that it has either paid off the debt, or either you owe less than the 600,000 euros marked to appear in this document.

This has been a key year for Glovo: in Spain the Rider Law was approved, which leads to delivery people have to be hired instead of working as false self-employed. A rival, Deliveroo, left, but another arrived, Gorillas. And the startup, which is Spanish, achieved a historic investment, in a positive year for the startup sector.