Twitter Appoints Jennifer Prince Global Head of Content Partnerships

Jennifer Prince, a seven-year Twitter veteran, has been promoted to international VP and head of content material partnerships, overseeing the groups that work with creators, media and leisure firms to leverage the platform.

Within the new position, Prince experiences to Matt Derella, Twitter’s international VP of prospects. She’s going to lead the corporate’s efforts worldwide to have interaction with media and content material publishers throughout the classes of TV, movie, music, sports activities, information, way of life, influencers and creators. She’s answerable for the group at Twitter that develops executional methods for the way companions can develop and monetize their content material throughout Twitter.

Prince steps into the position almost a yr after the departure of Kay Madati, who beforehand held the place. Derella had led the content material partnership crew within the interim.

“Jen is an distinctive chief whom I’ve been privileged to see in motion for greater than a decade,” Derella stated in an announcement. “She is aware of easy methods to construct belief with companions, drive business management, and create sustainable success for our prospects.”

Most lately, Prince was Twitter’s head of media and leisure promoting income partnerships. Previous to becoming a member of Twitter in August 2013, she was head of advert gross sales for movie and TV at Google and YouTube.

Prince commented, “After greater than seven years working with Twitter’s media and leisure promoting companions, I’m thrilled to guide international content material partnerships for Twitter. This can be a pure evolution, each personally and professionally, and I’m trying ahead to working with our content material companions to amplify their presence and additional faucet into their fandoms throughout Twitter.”

When Twitter initially employed Prince, it was the primary time the corporate focused its ad-sales technique to an business vertical section. Earlier than becoming a member of Google in 2011, she led Demand Media’s branded advert gross sales. She additionally has labored at Dow Jones & Co., Crimson Herring, American Greetings, TBWA/Chiat/Day and Ziff Davis.