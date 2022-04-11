Twitter CEO announces that Elon Musk refuses to join the board of directors, being the largest shareholder: that would put limits on him

Just a few days ago we announced that Elon Musk had spent $3 billion secretly buying almost 10% of Twitter, after saying he wanted to create an open source alternative. This made him the largest shareholder of the social network.

A few days later, Musk became a new member of Twitter’s board of directors. The new CEO of the social network, Parag Agrawal, welcomed him to the meeting. And now the tycoon has refused to be part of this group. Agrawal has been the one who has communicated this information on his own Twitter account explaining what has happened:

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

According to a publication that Agrawal has made today on his profile, after conversations between the members of the Board of Directors and Musk himself, it had been decided that the creator of Tesla enter this select group that makes the decisions of Twitter last April 9 (Saturday).

But the same day 9, Elon said that he did not want to be part of the “board”. I feel the largest shareholder of the platform, the board “remains open to your ideas and opinions”, anyway. And in the same statement he explained that “Musk’s appointment to the board of directors would be contingent on his background check” and that he would have to act in the best interests of the company once appointed. And in this sentence is where many Twitter users see some controversy.

Between the participants of this meeting are Bret Taylor, Co-CEO of Salesforce, Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, current CEO of Twitter, Patrick Pichette, former CFO of Google or Dr. Fei-Fei Li, a professor at Stanford.

A few days ago we already published in Xataka how it has been to get Elon Musk to Twitter and start changing things. “He is so much a passionate believer as an intense critic of the service“Agrawal defined Musk. The figure of Elon Musk does not go unnoticed, for better or for worse. Overnight, Twitter has seen how a person with as much power as Musk has become the largest shareholder.

Twitter has an ace up its sleeve to limit the power of Elon Musk within the company. And it is that, to enter the Board of Directors, Elon had a series of requirements: as described in the SEC statement, Elon Musk’s membership in the Board of Directors is limited to the fact that he does not acquire as many shares of the company.

While Musk participates in the meeting and for 90 days thereafter, Musk may not (either himself or as a member of a group) own more than 14.9% of the company’s shares, including derivatives and other transactions. Now he has almost 10%. Of course, there is no information or statement that says that Musk’s refusal to be part of the board is related to this limit.

Elon criticizes Twitter and Twitter





All this has happened while Musk criticizes the use that people make of the social network, from his own profile, or the company’s management. Just yesterday he published a survey asking users if Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco should become a homeless sheltersince “nobody uses it anyway”.

Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

But this has not been the only criticism. Since the tycoon was made with almost 10% of the company that in the past created Jack Dorsey, has not stopped criticizing what he does not like. You’ve already done a poll asking people if they want an edit button (historical user request). She has also criticized how Twitter Blue works, which should come with user authentication.

According to many users who have responded to the latest statement from the CEO of the company, being part of the board of directors of Twitter It would take away Musk’s freedom to criticize the social network as you are doing now.