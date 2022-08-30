Twitter Circles can now be used: the concept of best friends from Instagram is carried over to Twitter

Several months ago Twitter activated Circles on a trial basis, a function that is now It is being progressively implemented in the accounts of all users, coming out of this testing phase. This promises to be a really useful tool that will allow you to view your tweets only to a specific group of people.

Without a doubt, the new Twitter Circle feature very reminiscent of the list of best friends that is implemented in Instagram. When posting a new tweet you can choose to share it to the whole world or limit it to a small circle of people.

The Circle function reaches all platforms: iOS, Android and web

At this time, Twitter is expanding this new functionality to all accounts. This means that at the moment when entering the social network you may not see this functionalityalthough at most in a few days it will be fully available on iOS, Android and the web version.





In order to start using it, you simply have to create a new tweet and just before publishing it you have to go to the right part in your profile picture. Here you will find a drop-down menu to choose between different options: Audience, Twitter Circle, and My Communities. In this case, you must click on Twitter Circle and if it is the first time you use it, you must create your contact list.

Specifically, it can be edited at any time to add up to 150 different accounts. All these accounts can be removed at any time, being exactly the same as the mechanism that Instagram has with the list of best friends that is editable even at the time of publishing the story.

once the tweet has been published, these accounts will know that they are within your personal circle. This is because right next to the message there will be a message specifying “Only people in the Circle of @[nombre de usuario] can see this Tweet.”

Without a doubt, this is a great feature that will give users the ability to post a tweet without being exposed to the general public. An add-on to the ability to block replies to a tweet from people who are following you or who you have explicitly mentioned. Without a doubt, a strategy that can be pursued is to eliminate the hate generated by this social network.