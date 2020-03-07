Twitter Closes Seattle Office After Employee Suspected of Coronavirus Infection

“A Seattle-based worker has been suggested by their physician that they doubtless have COVID-19, although nonetheless awaiting closing testing,” Twitter stated in a tweet Friday. “Whereas the worker has not been at a Twitter workplace for a number of weeks & hasn’t been in touch w/others — we’re closing our Seattle workplace to deep clear.”

In Washington State, the place the primary coronavirus case within the U.S. was confirmed, at the least 14 individuals have died as of Friday, the Seattle Occasions reported.

On Thursday, Fb stated it was shutting down its Seattle workplace till March 9 after a contractor in a single of its places of work within the space examined constructive for the coronavirus. That got here after Amazon stated one of its Seattle-area employees had examined constructive for COVID-19 and that the worker was in quarantine. Amazon has inspired staff within the Seattle space to earn a living from home by way of the tip of March. Microsoft, Google and Fb even have suggested staff within the state to not come into the workplace in the interim.

Twitter didn’t say when it deliberate to reopen the Seattle workplace. The social networking firm stated it notified staff and contacted public well being officers in regards to the state of affairs. “We won’t share any extra details about our group member’s id or medical situation to guard their privateness,” stated the corporate, which relies in San Francisco.

The rising unfold of coronavirus circumstances throughout the U.S. has led to cancellations of a number of leisure and tech occasions. These embrace SXSW, which on Friday introduced that the 2020 pageant was a no-go, in addition to Google I/O, GDC, Fb’s F8 and Cell World Congress.