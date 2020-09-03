Twitter confession – yes PM Modi’s account has been hacked, we are investigating

new Delhi: The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked by hackers. During this time, the digital currency Bitcoin has been demanded by the hackers for the Kovid 19 Relief Fund. However, later these tweets were deleted. A statement has been released by Twitter in this regard. In this, Twitter has accepted the matter of PM Modi’s account being hacked. According to Twitter, this hacking is similar to that which was seen with Obama, Elon Musk and many other big personalities. During this time too, bitcoin was demanded by hackers. Also Read – Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter account and personal website hack, hackers demand bitcoin

PM Modi has shared information related to Twitter account on the Namo app. In this regard, Twitter told Reuters that we are aware of the hack of PM Narendra Modi's Twitter account, we are engaged in improving it. Twitter says that we are investigating this, but it is not known whether this has been done with any account other than PM Modi.

Please tell that on PM Modi's Twitter account, the hacker wrote that this ID has been hacked by John Wick. Please tell that John Wick is the name of a character in a Hollywood film. The hacker further wrote that we did not hack the Paytm Mall. Please tell that all these tweets have now been deleted.

Recently, a similar incident was seen worldwide, where the Twitter accounts of leaders of many developed and big countries were hacked. During this time too, bitcoin was being sought. Explain that there is no law in India regarding data security, after this incident, how much data is required by law, it can be estimated.