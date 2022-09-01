Twitter ends the meme and confirms that it is already testing a button to edit tweets: this is how it works

It started out as a mere curious idea, which gradually became a clamor: Twitter users they wanted to be able to edit their tweets. The human being is fallible, and there are numerous tweets with errors that we end up publishing throughout the week, forcing us to choose between keeping our misspellings exposed (among other mistakes) or deleting them and losing RTs and likesor destroying threads.





Nevertheless, for a long time, Twitter resisted giving in in the face of this clamor, preferring to experiment with all kinds of substitutes, such as the never-implemented ‘clarification’ of tweets.

Until the famous Elon Musk survey came, published just after it was made public that he had become the new majority shareholder of the company. And, as a result of that, the company decided to announce that (this time yes) was working on implementing tweet editing.

But, as is often the case with these kinds of announcements, there were no specific dates, and when things soured between Musk and the social network, many feared that editing tweets had been indefinitely postponed.

‘What’s next…’

But this has not been the case: right now, as you read these lines, there are already users with the ability to edit their tweets. It is true that, for now, they are all employees and collaborators of Twitter and that, once access to this function begins to be extended, for now it is only announced your availability to Twitter Blue subscribers (Twitter’s ‘premium service’, currently available in New Zealand, US, Australia and Canada) at the end of this month of september.

Even among Twitter Blue subscribers, access to the new feature will be staggered

However, according to the company,

“As this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to update you on our progress and let you know that, even if you are not in a test group, everyone will be able to see if a tweet has been edited“. “We are intentionally testing it with a small group of people to help us improve the functionality before we share it with the public. This includes how people might misuse it.”

This new feature will allow users make changes to your tweets after you’ve posted it, but only for a short period of 30 minutes. Edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label to make it clear to readers that the original post has been edited.

Touching the tag users will be able to access the history of tweet edits, which will include all previous versions of it. This is to “help protect the integrity of the conversation” and create “a publicly accessible record” of what was said prior to editing.