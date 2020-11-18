Twitter, Facebook on Handling Trump Posts After He Leaves Office

On the Senate Judiciary Committee’s four-plus-hour listening to Tuesday with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, the 2 social media CEOs confronted assaults from Republicans and Democrats alike about their insurance policies.

GOP lawmakers, as they’ve repeatedly, accused Facebook and Twitter of censoring conservative viewpoints whereas Democrats (as they’ve carried out beforehand as properly) blasted the businesses for not doing sufficient to curb hate speech and disinformation.

Among the many questions that got here up on the listening to was how Facebook and Twitter will deal with the posts of President Trump — who remains to be refusing to concede he misplaced the election and has been cited as a serious supply of misinformation on the platforms — after he leaves the White Home in January 2021, when president-elect Joe Biden takes workplace.

Each Facebook and Twitter have flagged quite a few posts from Trump after Election Day, as he has insisted with out proof that the 2020 election was “rigged” and topic to widespread fraud.

On the listening to, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) pointedly requested each of the CEOs, “After [Trump] stops being president, will he nonetheless deemed ‘newsworthy’ and can he nonetheless get to make use of your platforms to unfold misinformation?”

Dorsey stated Trump would not get a particular exemption from Twitter after he leaves workplace. He cited Twitter’s coverage for political figures like Trump, below which the platform leaves in place tweets that might be violations for normal customers however which the corporate considers to be within the “public curiosity.” Twitter adopted that coverage in June 2019. Such posts are hidden behind a warning label that requires customers to click on via to view them; as well as, tweets flagged in that method can’t be favored or commented on.

“If an account [holder] immediately… isn’t a world chief anymore, that exact coverage goes away,” Dorsey stated.

Facebook, in the meantime, stated it doesn’t have any “newsworthiness” customary for the way it treats content material posted by politicians, Zuckerberg stated. He stated the best way the corporate makes content-moderation selections on Trump’s posts is not going to change.

“When it comes to President Trump and shifting ahead, there are a small variety of insurance policies the place we have now exceptions for politicians below the precept that individuals ought to be capable to hear what their elected officers are saying,” he stated. However for probably the most half, in keeping with Zuckerberg, there’s no exception for the way Facebook applies its insurance policies to political leaders.

“If the president or anybody else is spreading hate speech or inciting violence or posting content material that delegitimizes the election… these will obtain the identical therapy as anybody else saying these issues, and that may proceed to be the case,” Zuckerberg stated.

Facebook beforehand had a laissez-faire stance towards fact-checking content material posted by politicians. However in June, Zuckerberg stated the corporate would begin including warning labels to content material posted by politicians that might in any other case violate its insurance policies within the occasion it’s deemed to be within the “public curiosity.” (Facebook, nevertheless, isn’t hiding such posts or limiting their distribution in the best way Twitter is.) The revised Facebook coverage got here after a backlash over Zuckerberg’s protection of the corporate’s determination to not take any motion on Trump’s inflammatory Could 29 remark. In posts on Facebook and Instagram, the president stated concerning the unrest in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s killing by police, “Any issue and we’ll assume management however, when the looting begins, the taking pictures begins. Thanks!” (Twitter hid the identical Trump message, citing violation of its coverage in opposition to glorifying violence.)

At Tuesday’s listening to, senators on each side of the aisle introduced up the chance of reforms to Part 230 of the Communications Decency Act — with Republicans seeking to restrict censorship, and Democrats looking for to clamp down on hate speech and misinformation. Part 230 at present protects web corporations from authorized legal responsibility for content material posted to their platforms and permits them to take away content material that’s “obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing or in any other case objectionable” at their discretion.

Each Zuckerberg and Dorsey signaled openness to reforms to Part 230 and urged lawmakers to work with the businesses in creating a brand new framework. “It might make sense for there to be legal responsibility for a number of the content material that’s on the platform,” Zuckerberg allowed. He stated social media corporations needs to be required to reveal details about their content material moderation insurance policies in a uniform means on a quarterly foundation (one thing Facebook does).

Dorsey, for his half, reiterated Twitter’s proposed options to deal with the considerations raised about Part 230, which may very well be expansions to the present regulation, new legislative frameworks, or “a dedication to industry-wide self-regulation finest practices,” he stated in his opening remarks. The Twitter CEO additionally urged that social networks ought to present better transparency concerning the algorithms they use to rank and promote content material, and that corporations ought to give customers extra choices about how content material of their feeds is filtered.