Twitter Flags 200 Trump Posts as False or Disputed Since Election Day

Within the 24 days since Election Day, Twitter has added warnings labels to 200 of President Trump’s tweets or posts he has retweeted (and counting) indicating that they comprise false, disputed or deceptive data.

General since polls closed Nov. 3, about 30% of Trump’s posts on Twitter have been flagged by Twitter as containing or probably together with misinformation, in response to a Selection evaluation. That goes again to Trump’s declare within the wee hours of Nov. 4 asserting with none proof that Democrats have been attempting to “STEAL” the election.

On Thanksgiving, Trump falsely tweeted, “Simply noticed the vote tabulations. There’s NO WAY Biden obtained 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION.” And at this time, the president claimed on Twitter that “the 2020 Election was a complete rip-off, we gained by rather a lot (and can hopefully flip over the fraudulent consequence).”

The warnings Twitter has mostly utilized to Trump’s tweets have been “A number of sources name this election in a different way“; “This declare about election fraud is disputed“; and “Find out how voting by mail is protected and safe.”

The query is: Are Twitter’s makes an attempt to fact-check the conspiracy-mongering lame-duck president (who continues to reject the truth that he misplaced to Joe Biden) doing any good to curb the unfold of misinformation?

Twitter claims the reply is sure. The corporate, which is Trump’s greatest social platform with 88.8 million followers, estimated that it noticed a 29% lower in “quote tweets” of election-related posts that have been labeled for disputed and probably deceptive content material. (General, tweets flagged for misinformation represented about 0.2% of all tweets posted in regards to the U.S. election from Oct. 27-Nov. 11, in response to Twitter.) In an additional try to scale back the unfold of disinformation, Twitter this week added a immediate if customers attempt to “like” a tweet that has been flagged for inaccurate or probably false claims to make them think about whether or not they truly wish to “like” the given publish.

It might be true that Twitter’s efforts have lowered the attain of misinfo shared by Trump and others. However a staggering variety of Republicans nonetheless imagine — towards all proof on the contrary — that the 2020 presidential election was not performed pretty and that Trump was the precise winner. Undoubtedly, Trump’s unfounded marketing campaign to overturn the outcomes and his claims that the election was “rigged” (on Twitter and elsewhere) have a lot to do with that sentiment.

Bizarrely, a majority of GOPers (52%) imagine Trump “rightfully gained” his re-election bid, per a Nov. 13-17 Reuters/Ipsos ballot. In line with a Monmouth College ballot performed Nov. 12-16, 61% of Republicans stated they’re are “by no means assured” within the election’s equity and accuracy.

To be honest, Trump and his followers could be spreading pretend claims in regards to the 2020 election outcomes even when Twitter didn’t exist. However as Trump’s most popular platform, Twitter has been an enormous a part of facilitating the outgoing president’s skill to push falsehoods — regardless of Twitter’s efforts to maintain these in examine.

Trump’s standing as a misinformation super-spreader may change in 2021. For one factor on Inauguration Day, @POTUS and different handles might be moved over to the Biden group. (Fb and Instagram will equally hand off official White Home accounts to Biden.)

Furthermore, as soon as Trump is longer president, Twitter will take away the particular exemption for @realDonaldTrump beneath which it leaves up tweets by political leaders that will in any other case violate Twitter’s utilization insurance policies. Which means Trump’s account may very well be briefly or completely suspended if he breaks the principles — which, after all, could be the simplest approach to stop Donald Trump from spreading lies on the platform.