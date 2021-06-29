Twitter got rid of the improper map, however the problem has greater – Case filed in opposition to MD of Twitter India

Twitter India Map Controversy: Twitter can have approved its mistake by means of chickening out the improper map of India appearing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as separate nations on its site, however its issues aren’t reducing. Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has been booked underneath segment 505(2) of the IPC and segment 74 of the IT (Modification) Act 2008 at the grievance of a Bajrang Dal chief in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. In step with information company ANI, a case has been registered in opposition to him for appearing the improper map of India. Additionally Learn – Twitter presentations India’s Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as separate nations at the map, rectified after heavy protests

There used to be a ruckus on appearing the disputed map

In truth, this disputed map used to be proven on Twitter’s site on Monday morning. There used to be a ruckus after Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been proven as separate nations underneath the identify ‘Tweep Existence’ within the profession segment at the site. After this debatable map surfaced, questions have been raised on Twitter’s intentions and after this controversy, the corporate has confronted heavy complaint because of this. Allow us to inform you that the corporate is already at battle with the Govt of India in regards to the new IT laws. Additionally Learn – Amidst the dispute with the Govt of India, Twitter has proven Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh as a separate nation, has already executed such an act

Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has been booked underneath Segment 505 (2) of IPC and Segment 74 of IT (Modification) Act 2008 for appearing improper map of India on its site, on grievance of a Bajrang Dal chief in Bulandshahr Additionally Learn – UP Crime: In Ghaziabad, dacoits gunned down 4 other folks of the similar circle of relatives, 3 killed, there used to be a stir — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2021

Twitter admits mistake, has got rid of the improper map

After the talk, Twitter has got rid of the improper map of India from its site. The Govt of India had additionally taken a robust stand in opposition to Twitter relating to this improper map and ordered to collect details for motion in opposition to the corporate, and then Twitter had to take away the improper map.