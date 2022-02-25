Twitter has been blocking accounts reporting on the Russian attack on Ukraine citing “human error”

The Russia Ukraine conflict has escalated this morning when Vladimir Putin made the decision to start a military operation invading Ukrainian territory. At the same time, multiple Twitter accounts of OSINT (open source intelligence) profiles that have been documenting military movements on the border between the two countries began to be blocked.

The blockades began in the early hours of Tuesday and have been extended during this Wednesday and Thursday. As a response to allegations that these were false automatic reports made by accounts controlled by Russia, Twitter has responded by denying the allegation citing “human error”.

“We never activate the automatic blocking due to the volume of complaints because of how easy it can be manipulated”

There are concerned journalists for the possible Russian influence in the massive reporting of accounts to bury the smallest OSINT profiles. But while some believe it is Twitter’s algorithm that has been automatically suspending accounts, the Head of Site Integrity for the social network, Yoel Roth, claims that this is not the case.

We’re closely investigating — but mass reporting is not a factor here. A small number of human errors as part of our work to proactively address manipulated media resulted in these incorrect enforcements. We’re fixing the issue and reaching out directly to the affected folks. https://t.co/sxh9IFgug2 — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) February 23, 2022

Roth says that Twitter is investigating the issue closely, but “mass reporting of accounts is not a factor in this case”. He cites a “small number of human errors” as a result of “the proactive work they are doing to deal with manipulated information.”

On Twitter they say they are solving the problem and contacting those affected directly. Roth also adds that Twitter never activates automatic blocking based on the volume of complaints received, precisely because they would be very easy to manipulate.

#️⃣ #NOW | In the last few hours, Twitter has been blocking and suspending accounts that are following the conflict in Russia and Ukraine, including our account. pic.twitter.com/Gp8jEnizkm — World in Conflict 🌎 (@MundoEClicto) February 23, 2022

There are skeptics who believe it cannot be due to human error alone, reporting that a small number of known profiles were suspended by Twitter employees on the eve of the Russian invasion. They ask Twitter to whitelist OSINT sources to better protect them.