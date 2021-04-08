Twitter Held Talks to Acquire Clubhouse for $4 Billion, Report Says

Twitter not too long ago was in talks to purchase Clubhouse, the closely hyped live-audio social media app, in a deal value $4 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing nameless sources.

Twitter’s overture got here even because it has been growing an identical characteristic known as Areas. In accordance to the report, the discussions between the 2 firms have since ended.

Requested in regards to the report, a Twitter rep mentioned, “We don’t touch upon rumors or hypothesis.” Clubhouse didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Clubhouse, launched in April 2020, has had greater than 15 million app installs to date, in accordance to analysis agency Sensor Tower. The service lets customers host invitation-only dwell audio discussions with a whole bunch and even 1000’s of customers. “Log on anytime to chat with the individuals you observe, or hop in as a listener and listen to what others are speaking about,” reads the app’s iOS description.

At this level, Clubhouse is in talks to elevate funding from traders that might worth the startup at about $4 billion, per Bloomberg. The San Francisco firm, whose authorized identify is Alpha Exploration Co., has raised $110 million from traders together with VC companies Andreessen Horowitz and Kortschak Investments, in accordance to Crunchbase.

In the meantime, Twitter has been testing out its Areas, which lets small teams of individuals discuss privately with one another in actual time (like on a convention name). The corporate has mentioned it plans to open Twitter Areas to all customers later in April.

As of the tip of 2020, Twitter reported $7.47 billion in money and equivalents on its steadiness sheet.

Individually, final week Spotify introduced the acquisition of Betty Labs, the creators of Locker Room, a dwell audio app targeted on sports activities discuss, and mentioned it plans to launch a variety of recent dwell and interactive programming within the subsequent few months.