Twitter imitates Instagram and wants two accounts to be the authors of a single tweet

On Instagram, for a few months, two accounts can be the creators of a single publication. Probably the biggest advantage it brings to users is that they can get more visibility. Not everyone read the texts where there is the possibility of tagging the other person involved in a publication, which was the only option that existed before.





Well, Twitter wants to imitate its rival with a function that would even save us a few characters in the publications. The company has confirmed who is working on a new function that would allow two accounts be co-authors of the same tweet.

Application researcher Alessandro Paluzzi has been publishing proofs of the function development and has now discovered what appears to be an official Twitter dialog for how these tweet collaborations might work.

how would it work

In what has been developed so far and according to the screenshots published by Paluzzi, You can only invite public accounts that follow you to co-author a tweet, and they will have to accept your invitation. Hopefully there will be some mechanism to prevent popular accounts from repeatedly receiving requests to co-author tweets (something that can become spam).

#Twitter continues to work on the Collabs feature 👀 Let’s see how it works 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Co7uOUVxzN – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) March 29, 2022

Once published, collaborative tweets are shared with followers of both accountsand both avatars will appear in the top left of the post.