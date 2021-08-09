Twitter is violating freedom of expression at the orders of Modi govt: Congress

New Delhi: Within the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account being locked, the Congress on Monday alleged that the microblogging platform is adopting double requirements and violating the liberty of expression at the ‘decree of the Modi govt’.Additionally Learn – Charter Modification Invoice to empower states on OBC reservation presented in Lok Sabha

In a gathering of birthday celebration basic secretaries, in-charges and state presidents hung on Sunday night time, the motion taken via Twitter on Rahul Gandhi's account used to be condemned. Congress Common Secretary KC Venugopal mentioned that the problem of 'suspension' of Rahul Gandhi's account used to be additionally mentioned within the assembly.

"This shoddy transfer is not anything however an anti-Scheduled Caste and Ladies's transfer and displays the unfairness of the Modi govt," she mentioned in a remark. Freedom of expression is being violated via Twitter at the orders of the Modi govt.

However, the Congress mentioned on Monday that Twitter has locked the account of the birthday celebration’s reliable channel ‘INC TV’ mentioning violation of its laws. Congress nationwide secretary and co-in-charge of media division Pranav Jha made this declare via tweeting.

He mentioned, “After Rahul Gandhi and lots of activists, Twitter has now locked the account of INC TV. A large number of hate movies are being circulated lately however govt officers and Twitter are blindfolded. Those that are challenging justice for a helpless woman are being punished.” He additionally shared a display screen shot of the message of ‘INC TV’ account being locked.

