Twitter launches ‘the Circle’, to restrict certain conversations to our trusted contacts

Nine years ago, the defunct Google+ social network —as highly valued by some users as it is ignored by the vast majority— introduced a new feature: ‘circles’, an element that allowed each contact to be assigned to a different area (Work, Family, Friends…) to then link each publication to one or more of these areas or circles.

Now, Twitter, in one of the first announcements of new features since it is owned by Elon Musk -although it was developed before that-, has just announced the implementation of the Circles in the microblogging social network…





…although in this case there will not be the option to set multiple circles, but instead the ‘Circle’ —in the singular— will have the objective of indicating which is our group of trusted usersa reduced subgroup among the total of our contacts on Twitter (composed of up to 150 users maximum):

“When we first advanced this functionality in 2021, the response was overwhelming, the Twitter Circle has been one of the most requested tools“.

“Your Twitter is your space and we want you to feel comfortable and have greater control of your experience on the platform. To achieve this goal, we are working on creating personalized tools that allow you to decide how, when and with whom to interact.”

From today, this functionality will be available to an unknown percentage of Twitter users from all over the world, who will be able to use it both in the Twitter applications for iOS and Android, as well as in the web version.

Before posting a tweet, the user will have the option to share it only with their Circle or with all of their followers. Members of our Circle will see a green badge below the tweets we send to that groupand these may not be retweeted or shared.

We can change the composition of our ‘Circle’ at any time without the members of the same receiving notification of the change

HOW TO DOWNLOAD VIDEOS from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok on your MOBILE

What will circles be useful for?