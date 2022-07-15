Twitter marks a record start to the year in video game talks: these were the most commented

The social network is one of the favorite places for users to talk about their hobbies.

Video game consumption continues to grow worldwide, with companies like PlayStation and Xbox setting revenue records, and companies like Twitter finding never-before-seen numbers of conversations about the industry on their platform. Thus, this week we learned that during the first six months of the year they launched 1.5 billion tweets related to this hobby of ours.

This represents a year-on-year growth of 36% and owes its increase largely to successes on social networks such as Wordle, an activity that has become a daily routine for tens of thousands of people around the world, and also to video games such as Elden Ring, of which we have talked and a lot also through the pages of the magazine. However, the leading video game in message generation was another.

Thus, according to Twitter data, Genshin Impact repeated the feat and remained at the top of the most tweeted video game lists worldwide. It was followed by the aforementioned Wordle and Ensemble Stars!, a fairly successful premiere in Japan. In fact, the Asian country is the largest generator of video game content on the social network, surpassing the United States, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil and the Philippines. Mexico appears as the only Spanish-speaking country in this top-10.

most tweeted about games Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact)

Wordle

Ensemble Stars! (@ensemble_stars)

Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy)

Project Sekai (@pj_sekai)

Apex Legends (@PlayApex)

Elden Ring (@ELDENRING)

Fate/Grand Order (fgoproject)

Valorant (@PlayVALORANT)

The Legend of Zelda (@NintendoAmerica)

In your document Twitter also echoes the most successful professional gamers and content creators on the platform, as well as various eSports competitions. In short, an extensive review that once again makes clear the importance of the video game world, growing step by step every year also on Twitter.

