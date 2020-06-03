Twitter Names Former Google CFO Patrick Pichette Chairman – Variety

Twitter has a brand new chairman: Patrick Pichette, who most not too long ago was Google’s chief monetary officer.

Omid Kordestani — one other ex-Google exec — stepped down as Twitter’s govt chairman, efficient June 1, and can stay on the board as a non-employee director. Pichette has served as the corporate’s lead impartial director since Dec. 31, 2018.

Pichette’s appointment comes after Twitter reached an settlement with activist investor Elliott Administration — which reportedly had been trying to oust CEO Jack Dorsey — below which Dorsey remained chief exec of the social community. As well as, private-equity agency Silver Lake invested $1 billion in Twitter, whereas Twitter additionally appointed Elliott and Silver Lake execs to its board.

“Given the energy and depth of Twitter’s administration workforce and board, we consider that now could be the suitable time to evolve our governance construction in-line with finest practices,” Pichette mentioned in an announcement. “Omid has been a valued member of our govt administration and introduced essential management and stability to the workforce over the previous 5 years. We’re happy to reveal our dedication to good governance and be within the place to make this essential change. We sit up for persevering with to learn from Omid’s experience on the board.”

Associated Tales

Kordestani, who was named Twitter’s govt chairman in 2015, mentioned in an announcement, “It has been my nice pleasure to work alongside Twitter’s administration workforce and assist advance its mission over the previous 5 years. I’ve seen firsthand the numerous modifications Twitter has undertaken to strengthen and stabilize its management construction to realize long-term sustainable development and really feel assured that I can now step again from my lively position as govt chair. Patrick has been an essential, impartial voice within the boardroom and is the suitable individual to imagine this new position as impartial chair. I sit up for persevering with my work as a member of the board.”

Pichette served as SVP and chief monetary officer of Google from August 2008 till Could 2015. Previous to becoming a member of Google, he served as an govt officer of Bell Canada Enterprises, together with, in his final place, as president, operations for Bell Canada, and beforehand as CFO and EVP of planning and efficiency administration.

From 1996 to 2000, Pichette was a principal at McKinsey & Co. and previous to that was VP and CFO of Name-Web Enterprises, a Canadian telecommunications firm.

Pichette has been a member of the board of administrators of Bombardier, a producer of airplanes and trains, since October 2013, and serves on its audit committee and human sources and compensation committee. Pichette holds a grasp of arts diploma in philosophy, politics, and economics from Oxford College, the place he attended as a Rhodes Scholar, and a bachelor of arts diploma in enterprise administration from Université du Québec à Montréal.