Twitter no longer trusts Elon Musk and prefers to postpone the trial until the tycoon gets the money to complete the purchase

Since Elon Musk announced his purchase of Twitter last spring, a lot has happened. The soap opera does not stop, and after the turns that the subject has given, Musk finally decided to accept the initial offer of 54.20 dollars per share, acquiring the company for about 44,000 million dollars. However, there are still a few loose ends to tie up, and one of them is the trial between Twitter and Elon Musk that had to be held on October 17.

The company does not trust the CEO of Tesla, and that is why, although both parties have accepted the agreement to acquire the social network for the original figure, Twitter still does not want to suspend the trial until Elon Musk has not obtained the financing to complete the agreementsince ‘he doesn’t want any more pranks’.

Elon Musk has until October 28 to get the funds

Elon Musk’s lawyers provided a brief to the court in charge of the case. In it, it is specified that the acquisition would be completed around October 28 for the agreed price of $54.20 a share. That is why Elon Musk’s defense sees it as absurd to continue the legal battle, since it could further complicate the purchase process.

However, Twitter does not want to give Elon Musk free rein and despite having agreed on the purchase price, it still wants to keep the trial until Musk gets the necessary financing from the banks to take over the social network. Yes indeed, they have postponed the trial to October 28, date on which the tycoon should have everything ready to take the final step. This was confirmed by the judge in charge of the case, Kathaleen McCormick.

Musk’s defense insists that continuing with the trial would be “a huge waste of resources”, something that would “undermine the ability of the parties to close the transaction” and that it would put the operation “in limbo”. The lawyers also communicated in the letter that this could mean that the shareholders of Twitter received the money later. According to Business Insider, the figure of the trial costs could amount to 200 million dollars in total for both parties.

Twitter’s response was clear, rejecting Musk’s proposal to suspend the trial. The company no longer trusts the tycoon’s movements, preferring to keep the trial as a form of pressure on Musk and his team. “The defendants can and should close the purchase next week,” said Twitter’s defense. For the company, suspending the trial is one more opportunity for Elon Musk to continue with more ‘games and delays’.

