Twitter now allows the use of NFT as profile images: this is how the first step works to bring the tokens closer to its millions of users

Twitter announced in September its plans to add options for users authenticate non-fungible tokens (nft) on the platform and this novelty has just arrived on the social network.

It is available for Twitter Blue (paid subscription) users using an iOS-based device, for the moment. But taking into account that it is the platform’s chief technology officer who is going to replace Jack Dorsey, a strong commitment to this sector is in sight.

Ready to show off your NFT? Follow these simple steps to connect your crypto wallet and let’s see your NFT PFPs! pic.twitter.com/epSL7VXG5o — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) January 20, 2022

“Setting up an NFT profile picture means that people can associate your Twitter account with your connected public crypto wallet address. This means that your Twitter account will be associated with your current and historical transactions and possessions of your cryptocurrency wallet, including all the NFTs that you have in that wallet, because all of this information is available on your blockchain.” Twitter spokespersons explained.

The information that Twitter will give





You will be able to know who has their profile picture as an NFT because it will appear in a hexagon. Everyone Blue users can see it and not only those who connect from an iOS-based device (although only the latter can for now link their account with their crypto wallet).

Twitter will verify ownership of a person’s NFTs by linking their digital wallet, where the NFTs are stored, to your Twitter account. At launch, Twitter supports several crypto wallets that users can connect to their profiles (Argent, Coinbase Wallet, Ledger Live, MetaMask, Rainbow, Trust Wallet).

gm! You asked (a lot), so we made it. Now rolling out in Labs: NFT Profile Pictures on iOS pic.twitter.com/HFyspS4cQW — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) January 20, 2022

Images will also look different on Twitter than typical profile photos. The new NFT avatars will display as a hexagon, instead of a circle, and users they can click on them to get more information about the work of art, including its creator and the place in which it appears.

How to connect your crypto wallet with Twitter





explain from Twitter that NFT profile photos are a way to display the NFTs you own on Twitter. At this time, Twitter only supports static image (JPEG, PNG) NFTs minted on the Ethereum blockchain (for example, ERC-721 and ERC-1155 tokens). On the other hand, remember the social network that crypto wallets allow to maintain and carry out transactions (buy, sell, convert, send, etc.) with tokens that are owned by whoever has that wallet and this includes NFTs, which are a type of token.

To set up an NFT profile picture, you will have to connect your Twitter account to a cryptocurrency wallet that contains the NFT you would like to select. When you connect your wallet (among those mentioned that are compatible), Twitter will generate a verification request message to your crypto wallet address, where you will be asked to complete a signature request that will include your Twitter username.

Signature requests must only come from a Twitter.com domain. And the company, anticipating that there may be a phishing problem with all this news, already says to be careful and to know that Twitter will never ask you to send funds when you connect your crypto wallet. If that happens, don’t send them.

Top image: Twitter and The Verge